Ken Shaw Toyota
2006 Lexus ES 330
Location
2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8
208,488KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9707221
- Stock #: LP20255A
- VIN: JTHBA30GX65169084
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 208,488 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
cassette player
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Mechanical
Power Steering
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Convenience
Console
Safety
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
Auto Dimming Mirrors
2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8