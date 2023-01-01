Menu
2006 Lexus ES 330

208,488 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Shaw Toyota

1-888-750-4112

Contact Seller
2006 Lexus ES 330

Location

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

208,488KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9707221
  • Stock #: LP20255A
  • VIN: JTHBA30GX65169084

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 208,488 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
cassette player
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Convenience

Console

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

