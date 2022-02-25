Menu
2006 Lexus GS 300

85,000 KM

$10,900

+ tax & licensing
Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

AWD|VENT SEATS|LEATHER|SUNROOF|BLUETOOTH

Location

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

85,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8281281
  • Stock #: 005112
  • VIN: JTHCH96S960005112

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 85,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# JTHCH96S960005112, AWD, LEATHER, SUNROOF, ALLOY WHEELS, VENTILATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, Dark Grey on Grey Leather, Dual Climate Ctrl., Pwr. Sunshade, Pwr./Heated/Memory Seats, Leather Steering with Audio/Cruise/Phone Ctrls., Pwr. Folding Side Mirrors, Front and Rear Park Sensors, Lexus Premium Sound, CD CHanger, Push Start/Stop Button, Keyless Entry, Fog Lights, 4-Wheel ABS, Traction Ctrl., Dual/Side Airbags, CARFAX Verified, Certified, Financing and Leasing Available! Good and Bad Credits Welcome!

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Vehicle Emission Test.
3.Administration Fee.
4.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
5.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
6.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Variety of Extended Warranty Plans are available.

We will ship to any Canadian Province. The cost of the shipping is not included in the price.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

