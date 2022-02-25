$10,900+ tax & licensing
647-260-0371
2006 Lexus GS 300
AWD|VENT SEATS|LEATHER|SUNROOF|BLUETOOTH
Location
Best Buy Auto
2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8281281
- Stock #: 005112
- VIN: JTHCH96S960005112
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 85,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# JTHCH96S960005112, AWD, LEATHER, SUNROOF, ALLOY WHEELS, VENTILATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, Dark Grey on Grey Leather, Dual Climate Ctrl., Pwr. Sunshade, Pwr./Heated/Memory Seats, Leather Steering with Audio/Cruise/Phone Ctrls., Pwr. Folding Side Mirrors, Front and Rear Park Sensors, Lexus Premium Sound, CD CHanger, Push Start/Stop Button, Keyless Entry, Fog Lights, 4-Wheel ABS, Traction Ctrl., Dual/Side Airbags, CARFAX Verified, Certified, Financing and Leasing Available! Good and Bad Credits Welcome!
Our Price Includes:
1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Vehicle Emission Test.
3.Administration Fee.
4.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
5.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
6.OMVIC Fee.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.
Trade-ins are welcome.
Variety of Extended Warranty Plans are available.
We will ship to any Canadian Province. The cost of the shipping is not included in the price.
Thank you for your interest in our inventory!
