2006 Lexus IS 250

186,507 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

2006 Lexus IS 250

2006 Lexus IS 250

2006 Lexus IS 250

Location

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

186,507KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8683535
  • Stock #: 19225AB
  • VIN: JTHCK262165000787

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 186,507 KM

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
Console
Power Steering
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Defroster
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Wrap Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

