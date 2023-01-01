Menu
2006 Lincoln Mark LT

418,000 KM

$3,500

+ tax & licensing
$3,500

+ taxes & licensing

Dell Fine Cars

416-252-1919

2006 Lincoln Mark LT

2006 Lincoln Mark LT

4X4 Supercrew

2006 Lincoln Mark LT

4X4 Supercrew

Dell Fine Cars

478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7

416-252-1919

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$3,500

+ taxes & licensing

418,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 9772771
  • VIN: 5LTPW18596FJ01561

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 418,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2006 LINCOLN MARK LT - 4X4 - UPGRADED WHEELS AND TIRES - LIFT KIT - PUSH BAR - SIDE STEPS - LEATHER - SUNROOF - CLEAN CARFAX

 ***THIS VEHICLE  RUNS BUT IS BEING SOLD AS IS DUE TO TRANSMISSION ISSUE***

 HST AND LICENSING EXTRA  - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Dell Fine Cars

Dell Fine Cars

478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7

