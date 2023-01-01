$3,500+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-252-1919
2006 Lincoln Mark LT
4X4 Supercrew
Location
Dell Fine Cars
478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7
416-252-1919
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$3,500
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9772771
- VIN: 5LTPW18596FJ01561
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 418,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2006 LINCOLN MARK LT - 4X4 - UPGRADED WHEELS AND TIRES - LIFT KIT - PUSH BAR - SIDE STEPS - LEATHER - SUNROOF - CLEAN CARFAX
***THIS VEHICLE RUNS BUT IS BEING SOLD AS IS DUE TO TRANSMISSION ISSUE***
HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Dell Fine Cars
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.