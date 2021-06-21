Menu
2006 Lincoln Town Car

94,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,900

+ tax & licensing
$8,900

+ taxes & licensing

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

DESIGNER SERIES|LEATHER|SUNROOF|6 SEATS

DESIGNER SERIES|LEATHER|SUNROOF|6 SEATS

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,900

+ taxes & licensing

94,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7453484
  • Stock #: 638937
  • VIN: 1LNHM83W96Y638937

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Grey Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 94,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 1LNHM83W96Y638937, Very Comfortable and Reliable Ride, DESIGNER SERIES, 6-Passengers, LEATHER, SUNROOF, ALLOY WHEELS, Green on Grey Leather, Climate Ctrl., Rear Parking Sensors, Pwr./Heated/ Memory Seats, Dual Climate Ctrl., Wood/Leather Steering with Audio/Cruise/Climate Ctrls., Wood Trim, Pwr & Heated Side Mirrors, ABS, Traction Ctrl., Dual/Side Airbags, Ontario Driven, CARFAX Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

FINANCING: 9.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Vehicle Emission Test.
3.Administration Fee.
4.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
5.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
6.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Variety of Extended Warranty Plans are available.

We will ship to any Canadian Province. The cost of the shipping is not included in the price.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Chrome Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Adjustable Pedals
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

