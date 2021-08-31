Menu
2006 Lincoln Zephyr

154,000 KM

$5,900

+ tax & licensing
$5,900

+ taxes & licensing

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

2006 Lincoln Zephyr

2006 Lincoln Zephyr

LEATHER|SUNROOF|ALLOYS|VENTILATED SEATS

2006 Lincoln Zephyr

LEATHER|SUNROOF|ALLOYS|VENTILATED SEATS

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,900

+ taxes & licensing

154,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7893570
  • Stock #: 613163
  • VIN: 3LNHM26126R613163

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 154,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 3LNHM26126R613163, LEATHER, PWR. SUNROOF, ALLOY WHEELS, Pwr./Heated/Memory Seats, Ventilated Seats, Dual Climate Ctrl., Pwr. Trunk, CD Changer, Wood/Leather Steering with Audio/Cruise Ctrls., Fog Lights, Keyless Entry, Chrome/Titanium/Wood Trim, ABS, Traction Ctrl, Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, CARFAX Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Vehicle Emission Test.
3.Administration Fee.
4.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
5.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
6.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Variety of Extended Warranty Plans are available.

We will ship to any Canadian Province. The cost of the shipping is not included in the price.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
CD Player

