2006 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

2006 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

Location

Westowne Mazda

5511 Dundas Street West, Toronto, ON M9B 1B8

416-232-2011

$1,988

+ taxes & licensing

  • 161,526KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4747800
  • Stock #: 15725B
  • VIN: JM1BK12F661542524
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.westowne.com/etobicoke-ontario-car-loan-application/



WELCOME TO THE FAMILY!

Westowne Mazda is a family owned dealership whose owners are always available on-site to offer you assistance. As a client you will become part of the Westowne Family.

As your Toronto Mazda dealer since 1983, Westowne Mazda, has been proud to call itself your Mazda superstore a nd the Mazda dealer you need to know in T.O.!
As one of the largest Mazda dealerships in Toronto, the family-owned business caters to families, businesses and professionals in need of a new Mazda vehicle at a competitive price.

Visit the Westowne Mazda showroom and discover the all-new Mazda vehicle models, including the Mazda3 and Mazda6 sedans and the Mazda5 family car, not to mention the MX-5 sports car and CX-5 and CX-9 SUV's! An incomparable selection of quality used vehicles is also available for you to choose from. Westowne Mazda has a 23,000 sq ft display space full of new and used cars and trucks. No matter what your needs are, we will have a Mazda model for you! Keep in mind that we are also your preferred one-stop shop for top-quality after-sales service. We can handle all your repair and maintenance needs, quickly and professionally! You can also count on us to benefit from advantageous financing solutions for your next vehicle lease or purchase.

Contact us online at any time or by telephone at 1.866.412.3669 to learn more. At Westowne Mazda, we proudly sell and service new and used Mazda vehicles to customers from Etobicoke, Ontario, Toronto, Mississauga, North York, Vaughan, Milton, Brampton, Scarborough, Richmond Hill, Thornhill and surrounding areas.
Visit Westowne Mazda today at 5511 Dundas St. West, Etobicoke, ON M9B 1B8, or give us a call at 416.232.2011 or Toll Free: 1.866.412.3669
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Etobicoke. o~o

Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • 2.0L DOHC EFI 16-valve I4 engine
Comfort
  • Cargo Area Light
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
Power Options
  • Pwr rack & pinion steering w/variable assist
Suspension
  • Independent multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
  • Independent front strut suspension w/coil springs
Convenience
  • Front door storage pockets
  • Temporary spare tire
  • Cigarette lighter & ash tray
  • (3) passenger assist grips
  • (2) coat hooks
Safety
  • Pwr front ventilated & rear solid disc brakes
  • Dual front air bags
  • Front seatbelt pretensioners & load limiters
  • Adjustable front seatbelt anchors
  • 3-point rear seatbelts
  • Child-proof door locks
  • Integrated child seat anchor brackets
  • Side door impact protection beams
Exterior
  • Front mud guards
Seating
  • Cloth reclining front bucket seats
  • Lockable 60/40 split fold-down rear seat w/adjustable headrests
Security
  • Engine immobilizer theft deterrent system
Additional Features
  • Front/rear stabilizer bars
  • Single exhaust outlet w/sporty garnish
  • Unwoven interior carpet
  • Driver-side foot rest
  • Rear heater ducts
  • 55 litre fuel tank
  • P195/65R15 all-season tires
  • Remote fuel door releases
  • Moulded cloth door trim w/front/rear bottle holders
  • Instrumentation-inc: coolant temp gauge, tachometer, outside temp
  • Warning lights-inc: check engine, oil pressure, low washer fluid/fuel level, air bags, door ajar
  • Centre console-inc: armrest lid/covered dual storage compartment, (2) cup holders

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Westowne Mazda

Westowne Mazda

5511 Dundas Street West, Toronto, ON M9B 1B8

