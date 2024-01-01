2006 Mazda MAZDA6

Menu
<p>Over 14 Years in business,</p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p>--     Fully certified.</p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p>--     GT ,,,,,, Only 139000 Km ,,,,,, Leather ,,,,,, Sunroof,,,,,  4 door </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p>--     Automatic,</p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p>--    No Extra Fees, Certify is included in the asking price !!!</p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p>--    Up to 3 Years warranty and Financing  available,</p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p>-     Welcome for test drive today !!!</p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p>--    OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.</p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p>---   Please call @ 416 398 5959.</p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p>--     FOR YOUR PEACE OF MIND</p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p>--     THIS CAR CAN BE SHOWN TO YOUR TRUSTED MECHANIC.</p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p>---    BEFORE PURCHASE!!!</p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p>--     ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER,</p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p>--     BUY WITH CONFIDENCE,</p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p>--     OVER 14 YEARS IN BUSINESS.!!</p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p>--     OVER 100 HAND PICKED UP CARS.</p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p>--     Were located at 10 Le-Page court, M3J 1Z9. at Keel and Finch .</p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p>--     Best price of used cars in Toronto, new inventory daily,</p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p>--     FAIR PRICING POLICY, HASSLE FREE -</p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p>--     HAGGLE FREE</p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p>--     NO NEGOTIATION NECESSARY</p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p>Welcoming new customer from all over Ontario, Burlington, Toronto, Windsor, Ottawa, Montreal, Kitchener, Guelph, Waterloo, Hamilton, Mississauga, London, Niagara Falls, Kitchener, Cambridge, Stratford, Cayuga, Barrie, Collingwood, Owen Sound, Listowel, Brampton, Oakville, Markham, North York, Hamilton, Woodstock, Sarnia, Georgetown, Orangeville, Brantford, St Catherines, Newmarket, Peterborough, Kingston, Sudbury, North Bay, Sault Ste Marie, Chatham, Milton, Orangeville, Orillia, Midland, King City, Vaughan, Welland, Grimsby, Oshawa, Whitby, Ajax, Bowmanville, Trenton, Belleville, Cornwall, Nepean, Scarborough, Gatineau and Pickering</p>

2006 Mazda MAZDA6

139,000 KM

$6,900

+ tax & licensing
2006 Mazda MAZDA6

GT

2006 Mazda MAZDA6

GT

Auto Cross Inc.

10 Le Page Court (off Keele, south of Finch), Toronto, ON M3J 1Z9

416-398-5959

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
139,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1YVHP83DX65M03002

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 139,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Cross Inc.

Auto Cross Inc.

10 Le Page Court (off Keele, south of Finch), Toronto, ON M3J 1Z9

416-398-5959

416-275-0906
$6,900

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Cross Inc.

416-398-5959

2006 Mazda MAZDA6