2006 Mazda MAZDA6

99,412 KM

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Best Auto

416-248-1241

2006 Mazda MAZDA6

2006 Mazda MAZDA6

Sport Wagon GT V6|NO ACCIDENT|LOW KILOMETRES

2006 Mazda MAZDA6

Sport Wagon GT V6|NO ACCIDENT|LOW KILOMETRES

Location

Toronto Best Auto

2323 Keele St, Toronto, ON M6M 4A1

416-248-1241

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

99,412KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8057641
  • Stock #: M45001
  • VIN: 1YVHP83D965M45001

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # M45001
  • Mileage 99,412 KM

Vehicle Description

Toronto Best Auto has a 5 star reputation, which we worked hard to achieve.


Our business profile has been in the automotive industry for over 20 years! 


Our in-house mechanic shop takes care of our vehicles’ needs, making sure they are safe to operate and ready to drive!


We take special care in every single vehicle, treating it like it's our own!


 


All of our safety-certified vehicles come standard with a complete vehicle inspection and a fresh synthetic oil and filter change.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Tinted Glass
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Keyless Entry

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Toronto Best Auto

Toronto Best Auto

2323 Keele St, Toronto, ON M6M 4A1

416-248-XXXX

416-248-1241

