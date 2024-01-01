$5,999+ tax & licensing
2006 Mercedes-Benz M-Class
BASE
90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
416-356-8118
$5,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 153,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SUPER LOW KM! ML350! 4 MATIC! LEATHER SEAT! SUNROOF! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS!
CRUISE CONTROL! ICE COLD A/C! NAVI! AND MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN
TITLE! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH! MECHANICALLY VERY STRONG! AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE AT
$599 EXTRA! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS!
Vehicle Features
416-356-8118