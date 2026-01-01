$3,999+ taxes & licensing
2006 Mercedes-Benz R-Class
3.5L
2006 Mercedes-Benz R-Class
3.5L
Location
Why Buy New Motors
90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
416-356-8118
Sold As Is
$3,999
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 222,700 KM
Vehicle Description
LOW KM R 350! ONLT 222700 KM! 4 MATIC! LEATHER SEAT! TWO PANELS SUNROOFS! NAVI!
PARKING SENSORS! HEATED POWER SEAT! ICE COLD A/C! VERY GOOD BODY AND PAINT!
ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION STILL WORK VERY STRONG! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH!
LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN TITLE! AS IS SALE! YOU SAFETY IT , YOU SAVE!
APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKIGN STORAGE LOTS!
WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD
90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4M3
416-356-8118 647-348-5885
WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM
WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA
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