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<p>LOW KM R 350! ONLT 222700 KM! 4 MATIC! LEATHER SEAT! TWO PANELS SUNROOFS! NAVI!</p><p>PARKING SENSORS! HEATED POWER SEAT! ICE COLD A/C! VERY GOOD BODY AND PAINT!</p><p>ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION STILL WORK VERY STRONG! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH!</p><p>LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN TITLE! AS IS SALE! YOU SAFETY IT , YOU SAVE!</p><p>APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKIGN STORAGE LOTS!</p><p>WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD</p><p>90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4M3</p><p>416-356-8118    647-348-5885</p><p>WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM</p><p>WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA</p>

2006 Mercedes-Benz R-Class

222,700 KM

Details Description Features

$3,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2006 Mercedes-Benz R-Class

3.5L

Watch This Vehicle
14200124

2006 Mercedes-Benz R-Class

3.5L

Location

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3

416-356-8118

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Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Sale

$3,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Calculate Payments
Used
222,700KM
As Is Condition
VIN 4JGCB65E36A002211

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 222,700 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KM R 350! ONLT 222700 KM! 4 MATIC! LEATHER SEAT! TWO PANELS SUNROOFS! NAVI!

PARKING SENSORS! HEATED POWER SEAT! ICE COLD A/C! VERY GOOD BODY AND PAINT!

ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION STILL WORK VERY STRONG! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH!

LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN TITLE! AS IS SALE! YOU SAFETY IT , YOU SAVE!

APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKIGN STORAGE LOTS!

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4M3

416-356-8118    647-348-5885

WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bucket Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
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416-356-8118

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$3,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Why Buy New Motors

416-356-8118

2006 Mercedes-Benz R-Class