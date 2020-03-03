Menu
Account
Sign In

2006 MINI Cooper

JCW|COMPETITION EDITION|GP WHEELS|PANOROOF

Watch This Vehicle

2006 MINI Cooper

JCW|COMPETITION EDITION|GP WHEELS|PANOROOF

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Contact Seller

$8,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 116,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4796730
  • Stock #: N25899
  • VIN: WMWRE33576TN25899
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Black Leather
Body Style
Coupe
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
4

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# WMWRE33576TN25899, JOHN COOPER WORK, COMPETITION EDITION, ONLY 64 CARS SOLD IN CANADA ( #34), MINI GP Wheels, 208hp, LSD (Limited Slip Differential), PANOROOF, HARMAN-KARDON Premium Audio, ALCANTARA Steering Wheels, 6 Speed Manual Transmission, Spoiler, Heated Seats, Auto Dim Mirror, Keyless Entry, Titanium Trim,  Fof Lights, ABS, DSC (Dynamic Stability Ctrl.), CARFAX Verified, Certified, Financing and Leasing Available! Good and Bad Credits Welcome!

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate (at listed price only).
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARFAX Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price. Trade-ins are welcome.

Variety of Extended Warranty Plans are available. We will ship to any Canadian Province.

The cost of the shipping is not included in the price.

BUSINESS HOURS:

Mon-Thur:  09:00am - 08:00pm.
Fri-Sat:  10:00am - 06:00pm.
Sun:      11:00am - 04:00pm.

LOCATION:

2918 Eglinton Ave East. (Eglinton Ave E & McCowan Rd - Across Home Depot)
Toronto, ON
M1J 2E4

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Powertrain
  • Supercharged
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Best Buy Auto

2008 Chrysler Sebrin...
 256,000 KM
$3,500 + tax & lic
2014 Nissan Altima S...
 137,000 KM
$6,900 + tax & lic
2011 Acura MDX TECH|...
 170,000 KM
$11,900 + tax & lic
Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

Quick Links
Directions Inventory

Call Dealer

647-260-XXXX

(click to show)

647-260-0371

Send A Message