2006 Nissan Altima

266,694 KM

Details Description Features

$1,988

+ tax & licensing
Westowne Mazda

416-232-2011

S

Location

266,694KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6350960
  • Stock #: P4190A
  • VIN: 1N4AL11E06C124214

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour "
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.



To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.westowne.com/etobicoke-ontario-car-loan-application/







Vehicle Features

Digital clock
glove box
headlights on
coolant temp
speedometer
entry system
ignition cylinder
overhead map lights
fuel gauge
window switches
2.5L DOHC 16-valve 4-cylinder engine|Continuously variable valve timing|Platinum-tipped spark plugs|Engine balancer system|Fluid-filled engine mounts|Engine block heater|Front wheel drive|Battery saver|Front strut suspension w/stabilizer bar|Rear indep...
colour-keyed body-side|Front/rear mudguards|Dark grey grille|Flush mounted multi-parabolic halogen headlights w/auto on/off feature|Green tint glass|Dual colour-keyed heated pwr mirrors|Colour-keyed door handles|Variable intermittent wipers w/mist func...
(2) front seat back|Floor mats|60/40 split-folding rear seat w/lock|Rear fold-down armrest|Tilt/telescoping steering column|Immobilizer key system|Key lockout protection|Metallic finished instrument panel console|Instrumentation-inc: electroluminescent...
tachometer|Warning chimes-inc: ignition key reminder
seatbelt|Retained accessory pwr|Cruise control|Remote fuel lid & pwr trunk release|Rear seat heat ducts|Rear window defogger|Front & rear cupholders|In glass antenna|Locking glove box|Overhead console-inc: sunglasses holder|Moulded cloth headliner trim...
dual rear passenger|Illumination-inc: dome light
trunk light|(2) rear coat hanger hooks|Driver & front passenger dual stage airbags w/seatbelt sensors|Front 3-point seatbelts w/height adjusters & passenger-side ALR/ELR|Rear 3-point ALR/ELR seatbelts|Child safety rear door locks|Child seat tether anch...

