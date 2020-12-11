2006 Nissan Altima

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm Digital clock Comfort glove box Exterior headlights on

Additional Features coolant temp speedometer entry system ignition cylinder overhead map lights fuel gauge window switches 2.5L DOHC 16-valve 4-cylinder engine|Continuously variable valve timing|Platinum-tipped spark plugs|Engine balancer system|Fluid-filled engine mounts|Engine block heater|Front wheel drive|Battery saver|Front strut suspension w/stabilizer bar|Rear indep... colour-keyed body-side|Front/rear mudguards|Dark grey grille|Flush mounted multi-parabolic halogen headlights w/auto on/off feature|Green tint glass|Dual colour-keyed heated pwr mirrors|Colour-keyed door handles|Variable intermittent wipers w/mist func... (2) front seat back|Floor mats|60/40 split-folding rear seat w/lock|Rear fold-down armrest|Tilt/telescoping steering column|Immobilizer key system|Key lockout protection|Metallic finished instrument panel console|Instrumentation-inc: electroluminescent... tachometer|Warning chimes-inc: ignition key reminder seatbelt|Retained accessory pwr|Cruise control|Remote fuel lid & pwr trunk release|Rear seat heat ducts|Rear window defogger|Front & rear cupholders|In glass antenna|Locking glove box|Overhead console-inc: sunglasses holder|Moulded cloth headliner trim... dual rear passenger|Illumination-inc: dome light trunk light|(2) rear coat hanger hooks|Driver & front passenger dual stage airbags w/seatbelt sensors|Front 3-point seatbelts w/height adjusters & passenger-side ALR/ELR|Rear 3-point ALR/ELR seatbelts|Child safety rear door locks|Child seat tether anch...

