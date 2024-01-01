Menu
AWD! AUTO! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! ICE COLD A/C! 

REMOTE KEY! NO ANY WARNING LIGHTS ON! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH! THE SAME

CAR AS TOYOTA MATRIX! SUPER RELIABLE! AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE AT $599 EXTRA!

APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS

2006 Pontiac Vibe

205,000 KM

$5,888

+ tax & licensing
2006 Pontiac Vibe

AWD! AUTO

2006 Pontiac Vibe

AWD! AUTO

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3

416-356-8118

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$5,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
205,000KM
As Is Condition
VIN 5Y2SM65866Z425404

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 205,000 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD! AUTO! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! ICE COLD A/C! 

REMOTE KEY! NO ANY WARNING LIGHTS ON! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH! THE SAME

CAR AS TOYOTA MATRIX! SUPER RELIABLE! AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE AT $599 EXTRA!

APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH, ON, M1K 4M3

EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@GMAIL.COM

CELL: 416-356-8118   647-348-5885

WEBSITE: WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Steering Wheel Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Seating

Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Equalizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Why Buy New Motors

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
416-356-8118

$5,888

+ taxes & licensing

Why Buy New Motors

416-356-8118

2006 Pontiac Vibe