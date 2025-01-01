$4,999+ tax & licensing
2006 Pontiac Vibe
AWD
Location
Why Buy New Motors
90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
416-356-8118
Sold As Is
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 205,000 KM
Vehicle Description
AWD! AUTO! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! ICE COLD A/C!
REMOTE KEY! NO ANY WARNING LIGHTS ON! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH! THE SAME
CAR AS TOYOTA MATRIX! SUPER RELIABLE! AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE AT $599 EXTRA!
APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS
Vehicle Features
