$12,000+ tax & licensing
2006 Saab 9-3
Aero Auto
Location
Beacon Motors Ltd.
176 Norseman St., Toronto, ON M8Z 2R4
416-533-8251
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,000
+ taxes & licensing
Used
169,300KM
VIN YS3FH71U366101061
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 169,300 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Exterior
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Convertible Soft Top
2006 Saab 9-3