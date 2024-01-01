Menu
Used 2006 Saab 9-3 Aero Auto for sale in Toronto, ON

2006 Saab 9-3

169,300 KM

Details Features

$12,000

+ tax & licensing
2006 Saab 9-3

Aero Auto

2006 Saab 9-3

Aero Auto

Location

Beacon Motors Ltd.

176 Norseman St., Toronto, ON M8Z 2R4

416-533-8251

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
169,300KM
VIN YS3FH71U366101061

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 169,300 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Convertible Soft Top

Beacon Motors Ltd.

Beacon Motors Ltd.

176 Norseman St., Toronto, ON M8Z 2R4
Call Dealer

416-533-XXXX

(click to show)

416-533-8251

2006 Saab 9-3