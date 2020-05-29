Menu
$5,900

+ taxes & licensing

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

2006 Smart fortwo

2006 Smart fortwo

CABRIO|PULSE|ALLOY WHEELS

2006 Smart fortwo

CABRIO|PULSE|ALLOY WHEELS

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

$5,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 88,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5054310
  • Stock #: 224749
  • VIN: WMEAK00F46J224749
Exterior Colour
Green
Interior Colour
Green
Body Style
Convertible
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
3-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
2

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# WMEAK00F46J224749, CABRIO, PULSE,  ALLOY WHEELS, Pwr. Top, Green on Green, Cup Holder, Pwr. Windows, Pwr. Door Locks, CD, ABS, Traction Ctrl., Dual/Side Airbags, CARFAX Verified, Certified, Financing and Leasing Available! Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate (at listed price only).
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARFAX Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price. Trade-ins are welcome.

Variety of Extended Warranty Plans are available. We will ship to any Canadian Province.

The cost of the shipping is not included in the price.

BUSINESS HOURS:

Mon-Thur:  09:00am - 08:00pm.
Fri-Sat:  10:00am - 06:00pm.
Sun:      11:00am - 04:00pm.

LOCATION:

2918 Eglinton Ave East. (Eglinton Ave E & McCowan Rd - Across Home Depot)
Toronto, ON
M1J 2E4

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Rollover protection bars
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Convenience
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Turbocharged
  • Convertible Soft Top

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

