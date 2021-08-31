Menu
2006 Subaru B9 Tribeca

61,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,990

+ tax & licensing
$9,990

+ taxes & licensing

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

LTD|NAVI|DVD|7 SEATS|LEATHER|SUNROOF|ALLOYS

LTD|NAVI|DVD|7 SEATS|LEATHER|SUNROOF|ALLOYS

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,990

+ taxes & licensing

61,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8070472
  • Stock #: 421242
  • VIN: 4S4WX86C864421242

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Cherry
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 61,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 4S4WX86C864421242, NAVIGATION, DVD, 7-PASSENGERS, SUNROOF, Symmetrical AWD, Spoiler, Dark Cherry on Tan Leather, Alloy Wheels, Heated Seats, Xenon Headlights, Fog Lights, Leather Steering with Audio and Cruise Ctrls., Auto Dim Mirror, Titanium Trim, Keyless Entry, ABS, Traction Ctrl., Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, CARPROOF Verified, Financing and Leasing Available! Good and Bad Credits Welcome!

FINANCING: 9.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Vehicle Emission Test.
3.Administration Fee.
4.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
5.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
6.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Variety of Extended Warranty Plans are available.

We will ship to any Canadian Province. The cost of the shipping is not included in the price.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Sun/Moonroof

Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

