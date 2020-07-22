Menu
2006 Subaru Impreza

193,000 KM

$3,995

+ tax & licensing
Top Ten Auto

416-291-5559

ICE COLD AC AWD AUTO-SPECIAL PRICE

ICE COLD AC AWD AUTO-SPECIAL PRICE

Location

Top Ten Auto

4362 Sheppard Av East, Toronto, ON M1S 1T8

416-291-5559

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

193,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 5511543

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 193,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Fresh New Arrival 

Vehicle Features

REAR CAMERA

Top Ten Auto

4362 Sheppard Av East, Toronto, ON M1S 1T8

416-291-5559

