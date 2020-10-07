Menu
2006 Suzuki Grand Vitara

192,000 KM

Details Description Features

Auto Cross Inc.

4X4, Leather, Sunroof, Warranty available

4X4, Leather, Sunroof, Warranty available

Location

Auto Cross Inc.

10 Le Page Court (off Keele, south of Finch), Toronto, ON M3J 1Z9

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

192,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6125418
  • Stock #: 59-211-18/17/NIH,N
  • VIN: JS3TD947164102925

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 192,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Over 14 Years in business, 

--   Fully certified.

--   4X4, 

--   4 Door, 

--   Automatic, 

--   Leather,

--   Sunroof, 

 

---    No Extra Fees, Certify is included in the asking price !!! 

--     Up to 3 Years warranty and Financing  available, 

-     Welcome for test drive today !!! 

--    OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK. 

--    Please call @ 416 398 5959.

--     FOR YOUR PEACE OF MIND 

 

---    THIS CAR CAN BE SHOWN TO YOUR TRUSTED MECHANIC.

---    BEFORE PURCHASE!!!

---    ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER, 

 

 ---    BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, 

---     OVER 12 YEARS IN BUSINESS.!! 

----    OVER 100 HAND PICKED UP CARS. 

 

---    We're located at 10 Le-Page court, M3J 1Z9. at Keel and Finch . 

 

--     Best price of used cars in Toronto, new inventory daily, 

 

---    FAIR PRICING POLICY, HASSLE FREE - 

--     HAGGLE FREE 

--    NO NEGOTIATION NECESSARY

 

  

--   Welcoming new customer from all over Ontario, Burlington, Toronto, Windsor, Ottawa, Montreal, Kitchener, Guelph, Waterloo, Hamilton, Mississauga, London, Niagara Falls, Kitchener, Cambridge, Stratford, Cayuga, Barrie, Collingwood, Owen Sound, Listowel, Brampton, Oakville, Markham, North York, Hamilton, Woodstock, Sarnia, Georgetown, Orangeville, Brantford, St Catherines, Newmarket, Peterborough, Kingston, Sudbury, North Bay, Sault Ste Marie, Chatham, Milton, Orangeville, Orillia, Midland, King City, Vaughan, Welland, Grimsby, Oshawa, Whitby, Ajax, Bowmanville, Trenton, Belleville, Cornwall, Nepean, Scarborough, Gatineau and Pickering

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
Conventional Spare Tire
Sun/Moonroof

Auto Cross Inc.

Auto Cross Inc.

10 Le Page Court (off Keele, south of Finch), Toronto, ON M3J 1Z9

416-398-5959

Alternate Numbers
416-275-0906
