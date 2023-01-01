Menu
2006 Toyota Camry

125,649 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Shaw Toyota

1-888-750-4112

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

1-888-750-4112

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

125,649KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10359420
  • Stock #: UA20837A
  • VIN: 4T1BE32K66U645565

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 125,649 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

