2006 Toyota Camry
Location
Ken Shaw Toyota
2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8
1-888-750-4112
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
125,649KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10359420
- Stock #: UA20837A
- VIN: 4T1BE32K66U645565
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # UA20837A
- Mileage 125,649 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Safety
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Ken Shaw Toyota
2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8