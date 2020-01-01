Menu
Account
Sign In

2006 Toyota Camry

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Toyota Camry

SE

Location

J.M. Auto Sales

406 Keele St., Toronto, ON M6P 2K8

416-908-5709

  1. 4422498
  2. 4422498
  3. 4422498
  4. 4422498
Contact Seller

$1,200

+ taxes & licensing

  • 455,783KM
  • Used
  • Poor Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4422498
  • VIN: 4T1BE32K86U703868
Exterior Colour
Gold
Interior Colour
Beige
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Runs and drives ok but kilometres are high and the car needs some work. 4 cylinder and automatic. Not certified.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From J.M. Auto Sales

2006 Chevrolet Uplan...
 132,851 KM
$3,295 + tax & lic
2003 Honda Accord LX-G
 403,843 KM
$1,500 + tax & lic
2003 GMC Savana
 228,725 KM
$1,800 + tax & lic
J.M. Auto Sales

J.M. Auto Sales

406 Keele St., Toronto, ON M6P 2K8

Quick Links
Directions Inventory

Call Dealer

416-908-XXXX

(click to show)

416-908-5709

Alternate Numbers
416-766-3737

Send A Message