Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>CE! AUTO! VERY LOW KM! POWER LOCKS! CURISE CONTROL! ICE COLD A/C! ALLOY RIMS!</p><p>VERY NICE CLEAN BODY AND PAINT! 4 NEW TIRES ! NEW BRAKES! SUPER NICE AND SMOOTH</p><p>DRIVE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR! CLEAN TITLE! LEGENDARY TOYOTA COROLLA! GOES FOREVER</p><p>AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE AT $499 EXTRA! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING</p><p>STORAGE LOTS.</p><p>WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD</p><p>90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH, ON, M1K, 4M3</p><p>416-356-8118   647-348-5885</p><p>WHYBUYNEW2010@GMAIL.COM</p><p>WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA</p>

2006 Toyota Corolla

199,700 KM

Details Description Features

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2006 Toyota Corolla

CE

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Toyota Corolla

CE

Location

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3

416-356-8118

  1. 1731103510
  2. 1731103510
  3. 1731103510
  4. 1731103510
  5. 1731103510
  6. 1731103510
  7. 1731103510
  8. 1731103510
  9. 1731103510
  10. 1731103510
  11. 1731103510
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Sale

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
199,700KM
As Is Condition
VIN 2T1BR32E66C666464

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 199,700 KM

Vehicle Description

CE! AUTO! VERY LOW KM! POWER LOCKS! CURISE CONTROL! ICE COLD A/C! ALLOY RIMS!

VERY NICE CLEAN BODY AND PAINT! 4 NEW TIRES ! NEW BRAKES! SUPER NICE AND SMOOTH

DRIVE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR! CLEAN TITLE! LEGENDARY TOYOTA COROLLA! "GOES FOREVER"

AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE AT $499 EXTRA! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING

STORAGE LOTS.

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH, ON, M1K, 4M3

416-356-8118   647-348-5885

WHYBUYNEW2010@GMAIL.COM

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Why Buy New Motors

Used 2014 Scion tC AUTO LEATHER ROOF for sale in Toronto, ON
2014 Scion tC AUTO LEATHER ROOF 253,000 KM $7,888 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Hyundai Accent L for sale in Toronto, ON
2009 Hyundai Accent L 176,500 KM $3,500 + tax & lic
Used 2007 Toyota Yaris BASE 5 SPEED for sale in Toronto, ON
2007 Toyota Yaris BASE 5 SPEED 235,000 KM $2,999 + tax & lic

Email Why Buy New Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Why Buy New Motors

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-356-XXXX

(click to show)

416-356-8118

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Why Buy New Motors

416-356-8118

Contact Seller
2006 Toyota Corolla