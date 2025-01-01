Menu
<p>CE! AUTO! SEDAN! ODOMETRE STUCKED AT 299999 KM, TRUE KM UNKOWN, ENGIEN AND</p><p>TRANSMISSION STILL WORK STRONG, CAR DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH! LEGENDARY TOYOTA</p><p>COROLLA, GOES FOREVER, AS IS SALE, SHIPPERS WELCOME! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO</p><p>TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS!</p><p>WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD</p><p>90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4M3</p><p>416-356-8118   647-348-5885</p><p>WHYBUYNEW2010@GMAIL.COM</p><p>SHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA/VEHICLES/</p>

2006 Toyota Corolla

299,999 KM

$1,999

+ taxes & licensing
13188893

Location

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3

416-356-8118

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Sale

$1,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
299,999KM
As Is Condition
VIN 2T1BR32E56C616090

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 299,999 KM

CE! AUTO! SEDAN! ODOMETRE STUCKED AT 299999 KM, TRUE KM UNKOWN, ENGIEN AND

TRANSMISSION STILL WORK STRONG, CAR DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH! LEGENDARY TOYOTA

COROLLA, "GOES FOREVER", AS IS SALE, SHIPPERS WELCOME! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO

TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS!

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4M3

416-356-8118   647-348-5885

WHYBUYNEW2010@GMAIL.COM

SHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA/VEHICLES/

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Seating

Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

