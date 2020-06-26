Menu
$5,900

+ taxes & licensing

2006 Toyota Highlander

2006 Toyota Highlander

LIMITED

2006 Toyota Highlander

LIMITED

Location

Rama Auto Inc

5001 Steeles Ave West, Toronto, ON M9L 2X1

416-741-6660

Sale Price

$5,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 288,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5261525
  • VIN: jteew21a260027891
Exterior Colour
Gold
Interior Colour
Beige
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Hybrid
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Cassette
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • CD Changer
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • GPS Navigation
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • 3rd Row Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Spoiler
  • Luggage Rack
  • Trailer Hitch
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
Warranty
  • Warranty Included
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Wheel Locks
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

