Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2006 Toyota Solara

286,685 KM

Details Description Features

$4,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Shaw Toyota

1-888-750-4112

Contact Seller
2006 Toyota Solara

2006 Toyota Solara

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Toyota Solara

Location

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

1-888-750-4112

Contact Seller

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
286,685KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9698791
  • Stock #: P20227A
  • VIN: 4T1CA38P06U088834

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Arctic Frost Pearl
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 286,685 KM

Vehicle Description

Lunar Mist Metallic 2006 Toyota Camry Solara SE V6 FWD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.3L V6 SMPI DOHC 24V

Vehicle sold AS-IS. The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold AS-IS and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
.We are the longest-standing Toyota Dealership in Toronto and the GTA. We are truly Family Run, Customer Driven! To get more information on our inventory please visit our website www.kenshawtoyota.ca or call our sales department 416-766-1155.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
cassette player
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ken Shaw Toyota

2011 Mitsubishi RVR
210,114 KM
$6,495 + tax & lic
2016 Toyota RAV4
161,565 KM
$19,999 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota Camry Hy...
 50,093 KM
$27,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ken Shaw Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ken Shaw Toyota

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

Call Dealer

1-888-750-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-750-4112

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory