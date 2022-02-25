Menu
2006 Volvo V70

239,791 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Shaw Toyota

1-888-750-4112

Contact Seller
Location

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

1-888-750-4112

239,791KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8326899
  • Stock #: IS19029A
  • VIN: YV1SJ592362580228

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 239,791 KM

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
tilt steering
Traction Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Defroster
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Leather Wrap Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

