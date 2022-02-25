$CALL+ tax & licensing
Ken Shaw Toyota
1-888-750-4112
2006 Volvo V70
Location
2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8
239,791KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8326899
- Stock #: IS19029A
- VIN: YV1SJ592362580228
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 239,791 KM
Vehicle Features
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
tilt steering
Traction Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Defroster
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Leather Wrap Wheel
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Ken Shaw Toyota
2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8