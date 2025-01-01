$9,500+ tax & licensing
2007 Acura MDX
ELITE SH-AWD W/SPORT W/RES
2007 Acura MDX
ELITE SH-AWD W/SPORT W/RES
Location
AJS Auto Sales
336 Birchmount Rd, Toronto, ON M1N 3K2
416.500.5311
$9,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
194,610KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HNYD28867H002316
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 2174
- Mileage 194,610 KM
Vehicle Description
194K, 3.7L V6 300HP, CLEAN CarFax, 7-SEATER, CERTIFIED (incl. in price), AC, Auto, Elite Package, Moonroof, Premium sound system, Auto controls on steering wheel, ABS, Heated seats, Full airbags, Leather interior, Intermittent wipers, Power everything, Speed sensitive volume control and much much more .
Lots of SUVs (in different colors BLACK, GREY, BLUE, WHITE) in our INVENTORY TO CHOOSE FROM! Please call and ask us for further details or the full list of cars. CALL US, we may have others IN STOCK that are NOT ADVERTISED.
Buy with confidence from an OMVIC & UCDA registered dealer. Since 2018 AJS Auto Sales has been serving the local communities of the Greater Toronto Area and national customers across Canada!
To understand how much we value your customer experience, please check out our excellent Google reviews at:
https://www.google.com/maps/place/AJS Auto Sales/@43.6993233,-79.2654427,17z/data=!4m8!3m7!1s0x89d4cef37bcd2529:0x8492fd0d88ffef96!8m2!3d43.6993233!4d-79.2654427!9m1!1b1!16s/g/11hd5bcgg9?entry=ttu
All-in pricing (plus HST and licensing). All cars sold CERTIFIED for the posted price (unless otherwise noted). All of our CERTIFIED vehicles come with: a thorough certification inspection, a free CarFax and a 90-day free Sirrus/XM subscription/trial (if vehicle is equipped).
Financing & third-party warranty available, all credit types are acceptable (bankruptcy, divorce, new Canadian, self-employed, student) we can get a deal done for you! Apply through our secure online credit application process at: http://www.ajsautos.ca/financing/
We specialize in all types and brands of vehicles! Whether you need a small sedan or hatchback, small to large SUVs, or even ex-police vehicles, we have something for you! And if there is nothing in our stock that appeals to you, let us know - we can find what you re looking for! Check out our brokerage service at: https://www.ajsautos.ca/brokerage-services/
We consider all trades, even if you have to tow it in!
A basic detail is included when the vehicle is sold. At your request, for a charge for $249 (plus HST), we perform a sanitized, luxurious detailing of the interior of your new purchase.
A family-run dealership that specializes in quality pre-owned vehicles!
AJS Auto Sales, 416.500.5311, www.ajsautos.ca.
Note: AJS Auto Sales reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.
Note: Stock photos may have been used for this ad representing year, make, model, options and color.
Note: AJS does not warrant or guarantee the Ontario safety certificate they provide will pass inspection in other CDN provinces or US states. Purchasers are responsible for non-Ontario inspections/safety certifications and resulting work required.
Note: All AJS vehicle photos, are the intellectual property of AJS Auto Sales, its subsidiaries and its agents and cannot be used without the express prior written consent of AJS Auto Sales.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front side airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Rearview monitor
Interior
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Odometer
rear window defogger
Automatic climate control
Front Floor Mats
Cargo Area Light
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Front cupholders
Adjustable rear headrests
Front overhead console
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Privacy Glass
Intermittent rear wiper
Front fog lights
Intermittent front wipers
Convenience
Clock
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Seating
Heated Driver Seat
Comfort
Heated Passenger Seat
Heated Rear Seat
Dual front air conditioning zones
Mechanical
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
4.53 Axle Ratio
Trim
Leather shift knob trim
Powertrain
Center limited slip differential
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
Rearview Camera System
Braking Assist
Leather steering wheel trim
Simulated wood door trim
speed sensitive volume control
3-point front seatbelts
Premium leather upholstery
10 total speakers
HID/Xenon Headlights
DVD navigation system
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
REMOTELY OPERATED POWER WINDOWS
ROOFLINE REAR SPOILER
TACHOMETER GAUGE
2 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
DOOR POCKETS STORAGE
LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
FRONT CONSOLE WITH STORAGE CENTER CONSOLE
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
RECLINING REAR SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING
VARIABLE/SPEED-PROPORTIONAL POWER STEERING
REAR CENTER FOLDING WITH STORAGE ARMRESTS
DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS
6 DISC IN-DASH CD
2 DRIVER MEMORIZED SETTINGS
ACTIVE CHARCOAL AIR FILTRATION
HEIGHT PASSENGER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
1 SUBWOOFER
DRIVER SIDE ONLY HEATED SIDE MIRRORS
ONE-TOUCH OPEN/CLOSE MOONROOF / SUNROOF
ALLOY CENTER CONSOLE TRIM
ELECTRONIC SUSPENSION CONTROL
2 THIRD ROW HEADRESTS
SINGLE REAR AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
5.1 SURROUND SOUND
SEPARATE REAR AUDIO
SIMULATED ALLOY DASH TRIM
DVD PLAYER VIDEO SYSTEM
P TIRE PREFIX
115V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)
REAR VIDEO MONITOR LOCATION
WIRED HEADPHONES
SPLIT THIRD ROW SEAT FOLDING
ACURALINK INFOTAINMENT
410 WATTS
AUDIO REMOTE CONTROL
REAL TIME TRAFFIC NAVIGATION DATA
LIFTGATE REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2007 Acura MDX