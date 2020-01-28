2007 Audi A4

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

This vehicle has 190 000 KM, this vehicle is in good running conditions is not certified that is why is being sold AS IS, Automatic, AWD, 4 cylinders, 2.0L, fully loaded, with power windows, power locks, power steering, power breaks, heated seats, a/c, cd, radio, leather Interior, sunroof, very clean in and out, HST is not included in the price.





Please call us at 416 566 4564 or 416 656 5113

