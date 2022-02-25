Menu
2007 BMW M6

41,989 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2007 BMW M6

2007 BMW M6

CONVERTIBLE, V10, 500HP, MANUAL, NAV

2007 BMW M6

CONVERTIBLE, V10, 500HP, MANUAL, NAV

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

41,989KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8346570
  • Stock #: PC7954
  • VIN: WBSEK93547CY78608

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PC7954
  • Mileage 41,989 KM

Vehicle Description

2007 BMW M6 CONVERTIBLE | 500HP | MANUAL | COMFORT ACCESS | SOFTTOP GREY | MIRRORS PACKAGE | SMOKERS PACKAGE | POWER AND MEMORY SEATS | HEATED SEATS | LUMBAR SUPPORT | PARK DISTANCE CONTROL | CRUISE CONTROL | HEAD UP DISPLAY | LEATHER STEERING WHEEL | NAVIGATION | CLEAN CARFAX | CANADIAN VEHICLE







Able to out-accelerate some of the world's best sports cars yet still comfortable enough for the daily grind, the 2006 BMW M6 makes a powerful case for itself as an exotic daily driver. In the BMW universe, the letter M has always stood for something special. Short for "Motorsport," the M versions of BMW's fine machines provide increased performance by way of their high-output engines and sport-tuned suspensions. This BMW M6 comes in a Silverstone Metallic Exterior on a Leather Merino Silverstone Interior Combo.







The 2007 BMW M6 Coupe is a staple in the sport coupe market. This M6 has an aspirated 5.0L V10 making 500hp and 383lb-ft of torque mated to an aggressive shifting Manual Transmission. The last M6 with naturally aspirated V10 engine is already becoming a classic. The M6 offers perfect vehicle dynamics with the raw power of the 10 cylinder engine.







Standard on the 2007 BMW M6 are stability control (which features a high-performance "M" mode that gives the expert driver more leeway), traction control, antilock brakes, door-mounted front side airbags, side curtain airbags and adaptive xenon headlights.







Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Rollover Protection System
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Odometer
Compass
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Retained Accessory Power
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
driver seat
door pockets
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Phone
Radio: AM/FM
Clock
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Cupholders: Front
Climate Control
HEATED
6-Speed Manual Transmission
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Rear
Wood
2
LEATHER
STEERING WHEEL
Trunk release
14
PADDLE SHIFTER
side mirrors
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Heated windshield washer jets
Lumbar
Convertible roof wind blocker
Active suspension
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Headlight cleaners
Emergency interior trunk release
power folding
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Antenna type: diversity
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Shift knob trim: alloy
Center console: front console with storage
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Side mirrors: driver side only heated
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Front headrests: adjustable
Passenger seat power adjustments: height
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Armrests: rear folding
Dash trim: wood
Door trim: wood
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Front wipers: rain sensing
Power windows: remotely operated
Knee airbags: dual front
Subwoofer: 2
Center console trim: alloy
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Grille color: chrome
Headlights: HID/Xenon
Taillights: adaptive
Parking sensors: front
Upholstery: premium leather
Front suspension type: double ball joint
Suspension control: electronic
Navigation system: DVD
Satellite communications: BMW Assist
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level
Convertible rear window: glass
Convertible roof: power
Rear seat type: bucket
Driver adjustable suspension: ride control
Front struts: MacPherson
Tire type: performance
Wheel diameter: 19 inch
One-touch windows: 2
Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
Limited slip differential: rear
Premium brand: harman/kardon
Memorized settings: 3 driver
Front seat type: sport bucket
Tire speed rating: Z
Hill holder control
Tire width: 255
Rolling code security: key
Surround sound: 7.1
Front brake diameter: 14.7
Rear brake diameter: 14.6
Easy entry: power rear seat
Total speakers: 13
Rear headrests: fixed
Rear seat ski bag
Tire load rating: 96
Tire profile: 40
Wheel width: 9.5 inch
Axle ratio: 3.62
Window defogger: rear
Phone: pre-wired for phone
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Cornering
single disc
reclining
reverse gear tilt
audio security system
voice operated
self-leveling
remote operation
auto on
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

