2007 BMW M6

$CALL + taxes & licensing 4 1 , 9 8 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8346570

8346570 Stock #: PC7954

PC7954 VIN: WBSEK93547CY78608

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour White

Body Style Convertible

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Doors 2-door

Stock # PC7954

Mileage 41,989 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Child Seat Anchors Stability Control Rollover Protection System Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Interior Cruise Control Power Door Locks Trip Odometer Compass TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Retained Accessory Power Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer driver seat door pockets Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Media / Nav / Comm Phone Radio: AM/FM Convenience Clock External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Cupholders: Front Comfort Climate Control HEATED Mechanical 6-Speed Manual Transmission Rear Stabilizer Bar Front stabilizer bar Additional Features Rear Wood 2 LEATHER STEERING WHEEL Trunk release 14 PADDLE SHIFTER side mirrors Radio data system Braking Assist Heated windshield washer jets Lumbar Convertible roof wind blocker Active suspension Electronic brakeforce distribution Headlight cleaners Emergency interior trunk release power folding Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Gauge: tachometer Multi-function remote: keyless entry Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Air filtration: active charcoal Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Antenna type: diversity In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Shift knob trim: alloy Center console: front console with storage Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating Side mirrors: driver side only heated Seatbelt force limiters: front Driver seat power adjustments: height Front headrests: adjustable Passenger seat power adjustments: height 2-stage unlocking doors Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Armrests: rear folding Dash trim: wood Door trim: wood Driver seat: heated Passenger seat: heated Front wipers: rain sensing Power windows: remotely operated Knee airbags: dual front Subwoofer: 2 Center console trim: alloy Power outlet(s): 12V front Grille color: chrome Headlights: HID/Xenon Taillights: adaptive Parking sensors: front Upholstery: premium leather Front suspension type: double ball joint Suspension control: electronic Navigation system: DVD Satellite communications: BMW Assist Warnings and reminders: low fuel level Convertible rear window: glass Convertible roof: power Rear seat type: bucket Driver adjustable suspension: ride control Front struts: MacPherson Tire type: performance Wheel diameter: 19 inch One-touch windows: 2 Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks Limited slip differential: rear Premium brand: harman/kardon Memorized settings: 3 driver Front seat type: sport bucket Tire speed rating: Z Hill holder control Tire width: 255 Rolling code security: key Surround sound: 7.1 Front brake diameter: 14.7 Rear brake diameter: 14.6 Easy entry: power rear seat Total speakers: 13 Rear headrests: fixed Rear seat ski bag Tire load rating: 96 Tire profile: 40 Wheel width: 9.5 inch Axle ratio: 3.62 Window defogger: rear Phone: pre-wired for phone Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Cornering single disc reclining reverse gear tilt audio security system voice operated self-leveling remote operation auto on Exterior entry lights: approach lamps

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.