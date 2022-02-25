$CALL+ tax & licensing
2007 BMW M6
CONVERTIBLE, V10, 500HP, MANUAL, NAV
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
- Listing ID: 8346570
- Stock #: PC7954
- VIN: WBSEK93547CY78608
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour White
- Body Style Convertible
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 41,989 KM
Vehicle Description
2007 BMW M6 CONVERTIBLE | 500HP | MANUAL | COMFORT ACCESS | SOFTTOP GREY | MIRRORS PACKAGE | SMOKERS PACKAGE | POWER AND MEMORY SEATS | HEATED SEATS | LUMBAR SUPPORT | PARK DISTANCE CONTROL | CRUISE CONTROL | HEAD UP DISPLAY | LEATHER STEERING WHEEL | NAVIGATION | CLEAN CARFAX | CANADIAN VEHICLE
Able to out-accelerate some of the world's best sports cars yet still comfortable enough for the daily grind, the 2006 BMW M6 makes a powerful case for itself as an exotic daily driver. In the BMW universe, the letter M has always stood for something special. Short for "Motorsport," the M versions of BMW's fine machines provide increased performance by way of their high-output engines and sport-tuned suspensions. This BMW M6 comes in a Silverstone Metallic Exterior on a Leather Merino Silverstone Interior Combo.
The 2007 BMW M6 Coupe is a staple in the sport coupe market. This M6 has an aspirated 5.0L V10 making 500hp and 383lb-ft of torque mated to an aggressive shifting Manual Transmission. The last M6 with naturally aspirated V10 engine is already becoming a classic. The M6 offers perfect vehicle dynamics with the raw power of the 10 cylinder engine.
Standard on the 2007 BMW M6 are stability control (which features a high-performance "M" mode that gives the expert driver more leeway), traction control, antilock brakes, door-mounted front side airbags, side curtain airbags and adaptive xenon headlights.
