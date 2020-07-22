Menu
2007 BMW X3

248,000 KM

$4,200

+ tax & licensing
National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

3.0 L.SI.NO ACCIDENT,WINTER TIRES,$4200,

National Auto Finance & Brokers

5001 Steeles Ave. W, Toronto, ON M9L 2X1

416-565-8644

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $990

248,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5578182

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 248,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2007 BMW X3,NO ACCIDENT,LOCAL CAR,PANORAMIC ROOF,SAFETY AVAILABLE $990,AMAZING DRIVE,$4200+HST & LICENSING,FOR INQUIRIES & TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL BEFORE VISITING

416)565-8644

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Proximity Key
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Lumbar Support
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

