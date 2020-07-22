2007 BMW X3

+ taxes & licensing
416-566-4564
2335 St Clair Ave W, Toronto, ON M6N 1K9
416-566-4564
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
+ taxes & licensing
This Vehicle has 315 000 km, Automatic, 3.0L, AWD, with power windows, power locks, power steering, power breaks, cruise controls, wheel controls, keyless entry, leather seats, heated seats A/C, CD/Radio very clean in and out, selling AS IS, it needs some work done for safety like replacing the windshield, HST is not included in the price.
Please call us at 416 566 4564
PLEASE CALL FOR APPOINTMENT
Visit us online @ www.PoloAutoSales.com
Visit us at our Dealership at 2335 St Clair W Toronto, ON M6N 1K9
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2335 St Clair Ave W, Toronto, ON M6N 1K9