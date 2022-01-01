2007 BMW Z4

+ taxes & licensing
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
2007 BMW Z4M | COUPE | 3.2 LITER S54 I6 | 330 HORSEPOWER | MANUAL | IMOLA RED | M BADGING | AUTO LEVELING XENON HEADLIGHTS | BLACK LEATHER CARBON STRUCTURE | M LEATHER STEERING WHEEL | HEATED ADJUSTABLE FRONT SPORT SEATS | MEMORY SEATS | NAVIGATION | QUAD EXHAUST | FACTORY 18" STYLE 224 WHEELS | DYNAMIC STABILITY CONTROL | AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL | CRUISE CONTROL | DIMMING HEATED MIRRORS | NAVIGATION | BLUETOOTH CAPABLE 10 SPEAKER SURROUND SOUND | 11,000 MILES | CLEAN CARFAX |
This extremely low mileage 2007 BMW Z4M Coupe is a vehicle one cannot forget. With an angry sounding 3.2 Liter Special S54 I6 engine coupled wiht a 6 speed Manual transmission, this memorable Z4M is facotry rated for 330 Horsepowers. This Z4m also features a discrete sports mode button to dramatically increase sharpen the the cars thorttle response, the perfect feature for accelerating through haripin turns.
Of course we cannot talk about this car without its memorable look. The Z4M comes in a exclusvie BMW only Imola Red paint exterior, with plenty of M badging all around, Factory 18 " style 224 Wheels, as well as a quad tipped exhaust to really announce the car's presence.
Inside this car adds a full Black Leather Interior with Black Leather Carbon Structure trim, M Leather Steering WHeel, M Sport Seats, and the ever iconic M Sport Door sills.
For drive comfort and features, this 2007 Z4M comes optioned in with, cruise control, Dimming and Heated Mirrrors, Navigation, Bluetooth, Heated Memory Seats, and 10 speaker surround sound system.
