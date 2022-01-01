Menu
2007 BMW Z4

17,703 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2007 BMW Z4

2007 BMW Z4

M COUPE, 330 HP, S54 ENGINE, MANUAL, IMOLA RED, NAV

2007 BMW Z4

M COUPE, 330 HP, S54 ENGINE, MANUAL, IMOLA RED, NAV

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

17,703KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8102035
  Stock #: PC7791
  VIN: 5UMDU93417LL93505

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Imola Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PC7791
  • Mileage 17,703 KM

Vehicle Description

2007 BMW Z4M | COUPE | 3.2 LITER S54 I6 | 330 HORSEPOWER | MANUAL | IMOLA RED | M BADGING | AUTO LEVELING XENON HEADLIGHTS | BLACK LEATHER CARBON STRUCTURE | M LEATHER STEERING WHEEL | HEATED ADJUSTABLE FRONT SPORT SEATS | MEMORY SEATS | NAVIGATION | QUAD EXHAUST | FACTORY 18" STYLE 224 WHEELS | DYNAMIC STABILITY CONTROL | AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL | CRUISE CONTROL | DIMMING HEATED MIRRORS | NAVIGATION | BLUETOOTH CAPABLE 10 SPEAKER SURROUND SOUND | 11,000 MILES | CLEAN CARFAX |







This extremely low mileage 2007 BMW Z4M Coupe is a vehicle one cannot forget. With an angry sounding 3.2 Liter Special S54 I6 engine coupled wiht a 6 speed Manual transmission, this memorable Z4M is facotry rated for 330 Horsepowers. This Z4m also features a discrete sports mode button to dramatically increase sharpen the the cars thorttle response, the perfect feature for accelerating through haripin turns.







Of course we cannot talk about this car without its memorable look. The Z4M comes in a exclusvie BMW only Imola Red paint exterior, with plenty of M badging all around, Factory 18 " style 224 Wheels, as well as a quad tipped exhaust to really announce the car's presence.







Inside this car adds a full Black Leather Interior with Black Leather Carbon Structure trim, M Leather Steering WHeel, M Sport Seats, and the ever iconic M Sport Door sills.







For drive comfort and features, this 2007 Z4M comes optioned in with, cruise control, Dimming and Heated Mirrrors, Navigation, Bluetooth, Heated Memory Seats, and 10 speaker surround sound system.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Power Door Locks
Trip Odometer
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Daytime Running Lights
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
HEATED
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
2
LEATHER
Retained Accessory Power
Trunk release
8
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Heated windshield washer jets
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Headlight cleaners
Radio: AM/FM
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
One-Touch Windows: 1
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front wipers: intermittent
Gauge: tachometer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Total speakers: 10
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Door trim: leather
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Cargo cover: retractable
Center console: front console with storage
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Side mirrors: driver side only heated
Seatbelt force limiters: front
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Storage: door pockets
Power windows: remotely operated
Knee airbags: dual front
Center console trim: alloy
Dash trim: alloy
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Headlights: HID/Xenon
Taillights: adaptive
Upholstery: premium leather
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Tire type: performance
Shift knob trim: leather
Limited slip differential: rear
Antenna type: mast
Subwoofer: 1
Front seat type: sport bucket
Anti-theft system: audio security system
Tire speed rating: Z
Hill holder control
Wheel width: 9.0 inch
Front air conditioning zones: single
Driver seat manual adjustments: height
Passenger seat manual adjustments: height
Tire profile: 45
Wheel diameter: 18 inch
Front headrests: integrated
Rolling code security: key
Front brake diameter: 13.6
Vanity mirrors: dual
Rear brake width: 0.8
Rear brake diameter: 12.9
Front brake width: 1.1
RAIN SENSING
Axle ratio: 3.62
Window defogger: rear
Tire width: 225
Phone: pre-wired for phone
Tire fill alert
single disc
auto delay off
self-leveling
auto on

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

