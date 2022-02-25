$CALL+ tax & licensing
2007 BMW Z4
M 330HP, MANUAL, M-SPORT STEERING WHEEL, HEATED
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
- Listing ID: 8277966
- Stock #: PC7882
- VIN: 5UMDU93507LM08312
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Titanium Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 98,822 KM
Vehicle Description
2007 BMW Z4 M | MANUAL | SMOKERS PACKAGE | POWER AND MEMORY SEATS | STORAGE COMPARTMENT PACKAGE | HEATED SEATS | HEADLIGHT CLEANING SYSTEM | CRUISE CONTROL | MULTIFUNCTIONAL STEERING WHEEL | BRUSHED ALUMINUM TRIM | | M-SPORT SEATS | M-SPORT STEERING WHEEL | PREMIUM AUDIO | 6 CD CHANGER | CANADIAN VEHICLE
BWM Z4 M Coupe has established itself as one of the BMW icons at this point. Even the regular Z4 is highly regarded car but the Z4 M is even rare. In 2006 only 380 Z4 M Coupes were produced. The car is powered by BMW's 330 Horsepower inline-6 engine that revs up to 7900-rpm. Like a true M-Car this also has a 6-Speed Manual Gearbox that will let you enjoy this car even more. This Z4m also features a discrete sports mode button to dramatically increase sharpen the the cars thorttle response, the perfect feature for accelerating through haripin turns.
This Z4M comes in a Silver exterior colour and Black interior colour. The M-Sport seats are wrapped in Black Leather and will not only help you stay in place at high speeds, they are also comfortable. This car also has A multifunction M-Sport steering wheel.
Vehicle Features
