2007 Buick Terraza

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

7791198 VIN: 4GLDV13W97D200966

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 132,000 MI

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Temporary spare tire Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Rear Parking Aid Rear Side Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Passenger Seat Power Third Passenger Door Power Fourth Passenger Door Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Power Door Locks Leather Steering Wheel Universal Garage Door Opener Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Automatic Headlights Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Rear Reading Lamps Remote Engine Start Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player CD Changer Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Rear Seat Audio Controls Seating Bucket Seats Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Rear Bucket Seats Heated Front Seat(s) Warranty Warranty Available Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Chrome Wheels Privacy Glass Suspension Air Suspension Additional Features Navigation System Entertainment System Equalizer Telematics Navigation from Telematics Hard Disk Drive Media Storage

