2007 Buick Terraza

132,000 MI

Details Description Features

$9,900

+ tax & licensing
$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Cross Inc.

416-398-5959

2007 Buick Terraza

2007 Buick Terraza

Terraza Auto, Leather, All power opt., Warranty av

2007 Buick Terraza

Terraza Auto, Leather, All power opt., Warranty av

Location

Auto Cross Inc.

10 Le Page Court (off Keele, south of Finch), Toronto, ON M3J 1Z9

416-398-5959

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

132,000MI
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7791198
  • VIN: 4GLDV13W97D200966

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 132,000 MI

Vehicle Description

Over 14 Years in business, 
--   Fully certified. 
--   Automatic, 
--   Leather, 
--   All power option,
--   works excellently,
--   X US CAR 132000 Mil = 195000 KM
 

--    No Extra Fees, Certify is included in the asking price !!! 
--    Up to 3 Years warranty and Financing  available, 
-     Welcome for test drive today !!! 
--    OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK. 
---   Please call @ 416 398 5959.

--     FOR YOUR PEACE OF MIND 
--     THIS CAR CAN BE SHOWN TO YOUR TRUSTED MECHANIC.
---    BEFORE PURCHASE!!!

--     ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER, 
--     BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, 
--     OVER 14 YEARS IN BUSINESS.!! 
--     OVER 100 HAND PICKED UP CARS.

--     We're located at 10 Le-Page court, M3J 1Z9. at Keel and Finch . 
--     Best price of used cars in Toronto, new inventory daily,

--     FAIR PRICING POLICY, HASSLE FREE - 
--     HAGGLE FREE 
--     NO NEGOTIATION NECESSARY

 

Welcoming new customer from all over Ontario, Burlington, Toronto, Windsor, Ottawa, Montreal, Kitchener, Guelph, Waterloo, Hamilton, Mississauga, London, Niagara Falls, Kitchener, Cambridge, Stratford, Cayuga, Barrie, Collingwood, Owen Sound, Listowel, Brampton, Oakville, Markham, North York, Hamilton, Woodstock, Sarnia, Georgetown, Orangeville, Brantford, St Catherines, Newmarket, Peterborough, Kingston, Sudbury, North Bay, Sault Ste Marie, Chatham, Milton, Orangeville, Orillia, Midland, King City, Vaughan, Welland, Grimsby, Oshawa, Whitby, Ajax, Bowmanville, Trenton, Belleville, Cornwall, Nepean, Scarborough, Gatineau and Pickering

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear Parking Aid
Rear Side Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Seat Audio Controls
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Chrome Wheels
Privacy Glass
Air Suspension
Navigation System
Entertainment System
Equalizer
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage

