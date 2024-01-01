2007 Cadillac DTS

Menu
DTS! V8! NORTHSTAR ENGINE! NO OIL LEAK! NO ANY WARNING LIGHT ON!  VERY GOOD

BODY AND PAINT OVERALL CONSIDER THE AGE! LEATHER SEAT! SUNROOF! CHROME RIMS!

A/C! POWER HEATED SEAT! AND MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN TITLE! 

DRIVE SUPER NICE AND SMOOTH! AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE AT $599 EXTRA!

APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGES LOT

149,800 KM

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
Location

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3

416-356-8118

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

149,800KM
Used
As Is Condition
VIN 1G6KD57Y67U212350

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 149,800 KM

Vehicle Description

DTS! V8! NORTHSTAR ENGINE! NO OIL LEAK! NO ANY WARNING LIGHT ON!  VERY GOOD

BODY AND PAINT OVERALL CONSIDER THE AGE! LEATHER SEAT! SUNROOF! CHROME RIMS!

A/C! POWER HEATED SEAT! AND MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN TITLE! 

DRIVE SUPER NICE AND SMOOTH! AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE AT $599 EXTRA!

APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGES LOT

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

