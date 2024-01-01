$5,999+ tax & licensing
2007 Cadillac DTS
V8 Northstar
Location
Why Buy New Motors
90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
416-356-8118
Sold As Is
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 149,800 KM
Vehicle Description
DTS! V8! NORTHSTAR ENGINE! NO OIL LEAK! NO ANY WARNING LIGHT ON! VERY GOOD
BODY AND PAINT OVERALL CONSIDER THE AGE! LEATHER SEAT! SUNROOF! CHROME RIMS!
A/C! POWER HEATED SEAT! AND MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN TITLE!
DRIVE SUPER NICE AND SMOOTH! AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE AT $599 EXTRA!
APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGES LOT
WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD
ADDRESS: 90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH, ON, M1K 4M3
EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM
TO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW---
WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA
Vehicle Features
Why Buy New Motors
416-356-8118