2007 Cadillac Escalade ESV

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,900 + taxes & licensing 2 4 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8571716

8571716 VIN: 1GYFK66887R316539

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 245,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Leather Seats Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Navigation from Telematics Transmission Overdrive Switch Heated Rear Seat(s) Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.