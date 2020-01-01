Menu
Account
Sign In

2007 Chevrolet Cobalt

LT w/1SA

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Chevrolet Cobalt

LT w/1SA

Location

J.M. Auto Sales

406 Keele St., Toronto, ON M6P 2K8

416-908-5709

  1. 4431915
  2. 4431915
  3. 4431915
  4. 4431915
Contact Seller

$1,200

+ taxes & licensing

  • 224,468KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4431915
  • VIN: 1G1AL55F177298686
Exterior Colour
Gold
Interior Colour
Tan
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Exterior
  • Steel Wheels
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From J.M. Auto Sales

2006 Chevrolet Uplan...
 132,851 KM
$3,295 + tax & lic
2003 Honda Accord LX-G
 403,843 KM
$1,500 + tax & lic
2003 GMC Savana
 228,725 KM
$1,800 + tax & lic
J.M. Auto Sales

J.M. Auto Sales

406 Keele St., Toronto, ON M6P 2K8

Quick Links
Directions Inventory

Call Dealer

416-908-XXXX

(click to show)

416-908-5709

Alternate Numbers
416-766-3737

Send A Message