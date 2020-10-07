+ taxes & licensing
2007 CHEVROLET CORVETTE | COUPE | AUTOMATIC | CARBON SKIRTS AND SPOILER | LS2 400HP V8 | LEATHER | HEADS UP DISPLAY | BOSE SOUND SYSTEM | TWO ROOFS/ CLEAR ROOF/ TARGA ROOF | RADIO | KEYLESS ENTRY | PUSH TO START | BLUETOOTH | CLEAN CARFAX | CANADIAN VEHICLE
The Chevrolet Corvette Cabrio is a true American icon, paving the way for muscle cars since the 1950s. Featuring a powerful LS2 6.0L V8 engine producing around 400-horsepower, Rear Wheel Drive, this vehicle can do 0-100km/h in 4 seconds. It comes in Black Exterior finish and Smart Black leather interior. An Automatic Transmission lets you cruise in comfort to your destination!
Get to your destination on time and safely with the reliable onboard Navigation and Heads-Up-Display to keep your eyes on the road. Other convenient features include Heated Seats, Sport Paddle Shifters, Steering Wheel Media Controls, Memory Seats, Voice Recognition, Power Groups, Satellite Tuner and much more. Buy with confidence this Icon is in excellent condition & accident-free!
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
