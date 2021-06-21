2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $699

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 7 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7510812

7510812 Stock #: 601152

601152 VIN: 2GCEK190371601152

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Stock # 601152

Mileage 278,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Air Conditioning Engine Immobilizer Power Options Power Steering Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Convenience Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Power Outlet Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Additional Features Telematics Transmission Overdrive Switch Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.