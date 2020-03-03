Menu
2007 Chrysler 300

Limited, Leather, Sunroof, 3/Y Warranty avail

2007 Chrysler 300

Limited, Leather, Sunroof, 3/Y Warranty avail

Location

Auto Cross Inc.

10 Le Page Court (off Keele, south of Finch), Toronto, ON M3J 1Z9

416-398-5959

$4,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • CALL
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4798827
  • Stock #: 48-203-15/26/CUR-ED
Exterior Colour
Gray
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Over 14 Years in business, 

-- Fully CERTIFIED,   

-Limited,

-- Leather, Sunroof,

 No Extra Fees, Certify is included in the asking price !!! 

--  Up to 3 Years warranty and Financing  available, 

-Welcome for test drive today !!! 

-- OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK. 

-Please call @ 416 398 5959.

 

 FOR YOUR PEACE OF MIND 

   THIS CAR CAN BE SHOWN TO YOUR TRUSTED MECHANIC.

 BEFORE PURCHASE!!!

 

 ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER, 

    BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, 

 OVER 12 YEARS IN BUSINESS.!! 

   OVER 100 HAND PICKED UP CARS. 

 

 We're located at 10 Le-Page court, M3J 1Z9. at Keel and Finch . 

 

  Best price of used cars in Toronto, new inventory daily, 

 

-FAIR PRICING POLICY, HASSLE FREE - 

--- HAGGLE FREE 

- NO NEGOTIATION NECESSARY

  

 

 Welcoming new customer from all over Ontario, Burlington, Toronto, Windsor, Ottawa, Montreal, Kitchener, Guelph, Waterloo, Hamilton, Mississauga, London, Niagara Falls, Kitchener, Cambridge, Stratford, Cayuga, Barrie, Collingwood, Owen Sound, Listowel, Brampton, Oakville, Markham, North York, Hamilton, Woodstock, Sarnia, Georgetown, Orangeville, Brantford, St Catherines, Newmarket, Peterborough, Kingston, Sudbury, North Bay, Sault Ste Marie, Chatham, Milton, Orangeville, Orillia, Midland, King City, Vaughan, Welland, Grimsby, Oshawa, Whitby, Ajax, Bowmanville, Trenton, Belleville, Cornwall, Nepean, Scarborough, Gatineau and Pickering

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
