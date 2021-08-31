Menu
2007 Chrysler Crossfire

78,225 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2007 Chrysler Crossfire

2007 Chrysler Crossfire

ROADSTER, 3.2L V6, MANUAL, POWER LOCK,

2007 Chrysler Crossfire

ROADSTER, 3.2L V6, MANUAL, POWER LOCK,

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

78,225KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7845156
  • Stock #: PC7585
  • VIN: 1C3LN55L27X071480

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PC7585
  • Mileage 78,225 KM

Vehicle Description

2006 CHRYSLER CROSSFIRE | COUPE | ROADSTER | CONVERTIBLE | MANUAL | 215HP 3.2L V6 | POWER LOCKS | POWER WINDOWS | DUAL ZONE CLIMATE | CD PLAYER | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX







The 2006 Chrysler Crossfire Coupe is a sporty and fun Convertible Red Exterior Roadster perfect for someone looking for a fun drive! Powered by a Mercedes-engineered 3.2-liter V6 that produces 215 horsepower and 229 pound-feet of torque and a six-speed manual transmission. Coming with such features as stability control; dual-zone air conditioning; a brand new four-speaker CD stereo; cloth upholstery; a height-adjustable driver seat; power windows, mirrors and locks; and on convertibles, a power top with defrostable rear glass.The standard wheel/tire arrangement calls for 18s in front and 19s in back







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Power Steering
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Axle ratio: 3.27
Rear Spoiler
Clock
External temperature display
Upholstery: Cloth
Front air conditioning
2
Retained Accessory Power
6
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Emergency interior trunk release
Radio: AM/FM
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments: 4
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Front wipers: intermittent
Gauge: tachometer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel trim: leather
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Center console: front console with storage
Reading lights: front
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front headrests: adjustable
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Storage: door pockets
Headlights: auto delay off
Knee airbags: dual front
In-Dash CD: single disc
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level
Convertible rear window: glass
Convertible roof: power
Tire type: performance
One-touch windows: 2
Limited slip differential: rear
Antenna type: mast
Tow hooks: front
Total speakers: 4
Tire speed rating: Z
Driver seat manual adjustments: height
Steering wheel: telescopic
Rolling code security: key
Front brake diameter: 11.8
Vanity mirrors: dual
Front brake width: 1.1
Integrated
Window defogger: rear
Rear brake width: .35
Rear brake diameter: 10.9

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

