2007 Dodge Caliber

157,761 KM

Ken Shaw Toyota

1-888-750-4112

Location

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

1-888-750-4112

157,761KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9049180
  • Stock #: P19599A
  • VIN: 1B3HB48BX7D268147

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright Silver Metallic
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P19599A
  • Mileage 157,761 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Power Steering
Spoiler
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
DUAL AIRBAG

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Ken Shaw Toyota

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

