Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 Dodge Caravan

188,000 KM

Details Description Features

$3,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$3,499

+ taxes & licensing

K & L Auto Sales

416-913-3469

Contact Seller
2007 Dodge Caravan

2007 Dodge Caravan

RUNS GREAT ~ SAFETY INCLUDED

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Dodge Caravan

RUNS GREAT ~ SAFETY INCLUDED

Location

K & L Auto Sales

4699 Keele Street, Unit 19, Toronto, ON M3J 2N8

416-913-3469

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$3,499

+ taxes & licensing

188,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6302094
  • Stock #: 19122003
  • VIN: 1d4gp25r77b102314

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # 19122003
  • Mileage 188,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Safety Standards Certificate included. No extra fees. Warranty & CarProof report available. HST is not included. K & L Auto Sales 4699 Keele st. unit#19 (Steeles & Keele) Toronto M3J 2N8 (416) 913-3469. Serving the TORONTO area, since 2005 K & L Auto Sales, located at 4699 KEELE ST in TORONTO, ON, is your premier retailer of Quality Pre-owned vehicles. We have a huge selection of over 100 pre-owned cars and truck to suit any budget, Our dedicated sales staff are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. Please utilize our various online resources and allow our excellent network of people to put you in your ideal car, truck or SUV today!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Warranty Available
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers
Equalizer
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From K & L Auto Sales

2009 Maserati Quattr...
 60,000 KM
$36,999 + tax & lic
2011 Dodge Journey S...
 104,500 KM
$7,800 + tax & lic
2013 Toyota Corolla ...
 48,200 KM
$10,499 + tax & lic

Email K & L Auto Sales

K & L Auto Sales

K & L Auto Sales

4699 Keele Street, Unit 19, Toronto, ON M3J 2N8

Call Dealer

416-913-XXXX

(click to show)

416-913-3469

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory