2007 Dodge Nitro
R/T | 4.0L V6 |NAVI|DVD|LEATHER|ROOF|20in ALLOYS
Location
Best Buy Auto
2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
647-260-0371
Certified
$9,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 146,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 1D8GU586X7W732153, R/T 4.0L V6, 4WD, NAVIGATION, LEATHER, POWER SUNROOF, 20in ALLOY WHEELS, RUNNIGN BOARDS, REMOTE START, Heated Seats, Letaher Steering with Audio/Cruise/On-Board Computer Ctrls., Xenon Lights, Fog Lights, ABS, Traction Ctrl, Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!
FINANCING:
7.99% APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)
Our Price Includes:
1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.
Trade-ins are welcome.
Thank you for your interest in our inventory!
Best Buy Auto
647-260-0371