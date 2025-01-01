Menu
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 1D8GU586X7W732153, R/T 4.0L V6, 4WD, NAVIGATION, LEATHER, POWER SUNROOF, 20in ALLOY WHEELS, RUNNIGN BOARDS, REMOTE START, Heated  Seats, Letaher Steering with Audio/Cruise/On-Board Computer Ctrls., Xenon Lights, Fog Lights, ABS, Traction Ctrl, Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

 

FINANCING:

 

7.99% APR  (Annual Percentage Rate)

OAC (On Approved Credit)

 

Our Price Includes:

 

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.

2.Administration Fee.

3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).

4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.

5.OMVIC Fee.

 

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

 

Trade-ins are welcome.

 

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

2007 Dodge Nitro

146,000 KM

$9,900

+ taxes & licensing
2007 Dodge Nitro

R/T | 4.0L V6 |NAVI|DVD|LEATHER|ROOF|20in ALLOYS

13064054

2007 Dodge Nitro

R/T | 4.0L V6 |NAVI|DVD|LEATHER|ROOF|20in ALLOYS

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
146,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1D8GU586X7W732153

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 146,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 1D8GU586X7W732153, R/T 4.0L V6, 4WD, NAVIGATION, LEATHER, POWER SUNROOF, 20in ALLOY WHEELS, RUNNIGN BOARDS, REMOTE START, Heated  Seats, Letaher Steering with Audio/Cruise/On-Board Computer Ctrls., Xenon Lights, Fog Lights, ABS, Traction Ctrl, Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

 

FINANCING:

 

7.99% APR  (Annual Percentage Rate)

OAC (On Approved Credit)

 

Our Price Includes:

 

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.

2.Administration Fee.

3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).

4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.

5.OMVIC Fee.

 

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

 

Trade-ins are welcome.

 

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Email Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
Call Dealer

647-260-XXXX

647-260-0371

$9,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

2007 Dodge Nitro