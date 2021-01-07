2007 Ford Focus

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Rear Window Defrost Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Child Safety Locks Emergency Trunk Release Passenger Air Bag Sensor Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Front Reading Lamps Temporary spare tire Power Options Power Steering Power Door Locks Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Exterior Steel Wheels Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

