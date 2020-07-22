Menu
2007 Honda Civic

170,000 KM

$5,950

+ tax & licensing
2007 Honda Civic

2007 Honda Civic

DX-G

DX-G

Location

Polo Auto Sales

2335 St Clair Ave W, Toronto, ON M6N 1K9

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

170,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 5414561
  • VIN: 2HGFA16347H008897

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 170,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This Vehicle has only 170 000 km, Automatic, 1.8L, FWD, fully loaded with power windows, power steering, power breaks, A/C, CD/Radio/ aux in, keyless entry, very clean in and out, in perfect condition, no rust, no check engine on, comes fully certified, HST is not included in the price. Please call us at 416 566 4564 or 416 656 5113 PLEASE CALL FOR APPOINTMENT Visit us online @ www.PoloAutoSales.com Visit us at our Dealership at 2335 St Clair W Toronto, ON M6N 1K9

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Steel Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers

2007 Honda Civic DX-G
 170,000 KM
$5,950 + tax & lic
Polo Auto Sales

Polo Auto Sales

2335 St Clair Ave W, Toronto, ON M6N 1K9

