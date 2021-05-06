Menu
2007 Honda CR-V

288,000 KM

Details Description Features

$4,300

+ tax & licensing
$4,300

+ taxes & licensing

National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

AWD,ROOF,ALLOYS,SAFETY+3YEARS WARRANTY extra$490

Location

5001 Steeles Ave. W, Toronto, ON M9L 2X1

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $490

Sale

$4,300

+ taxes & licensing

288,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7092220
  • VIN: 5J6RE485X7L810478

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 288,000 KM

Vehicle Description

($490 extra safety package with 3 years warranty on engine &transmission,36000km,36months,$600per claim available),car fax verified,$4300,+hst &licensing,for inquiries &test drive please call 416-565-8644 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Proximity Key
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Lumbar Support
Alloy Wheels
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

