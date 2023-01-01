Menu
2007 Honda Element

163,000 KM

Details Description Features

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

SC|ALLOYS|AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION

SC|ALLOYS|AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

163,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10480950
  • Stock #: 800673
  • VIN: 5J6YH18977L800673

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 163,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 5J6YH18977L800673, SC,  ALLOY WHEELS, Burgundy on Dark Grey, Titanium Trim, Pwr. Windows, Pwr. Door Locks, Pwr. Mirrors, Air Conditioning, Power Steering with Audio and Cruise Ctrls., Keyless Entry, ABS, VSA (Vehicle Stability Assist), Dual/Side/Cirtain Airbags, CARFAX Verified, Certified, Financing and Leasing Available! Good and Bad Credits Welcome!

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Vehicle Emission Test.
3.Administration Fee.
4.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
5.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
6.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Variety of Extended Warranty Plans are available.

We will ship to any Canadian Province. The cost of the shipping is not included in the price.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

