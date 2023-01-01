$16,900+ tax & licensing
2007 Honda Element
SC|ALLOYS|MANUAL TRANSMISSION
Location
Best Buy Auto
2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
647-260-0371
Certified
$16,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 99,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 5J6YH17967L800133, SC, MANUAL TRANSMISSION, ALLOY WHEELS, Silver on Black, Titanium Trim, Pwr. Windows, Pwr. Door Locks, Pwr. Mirrors, Air Conditioning, Power Steering with Audio and Cruise Ctrls., Keyless Entry, ABS, VSA (Vehicle Stability Assist), Dual/Side/Cirtain Airbags, CARFAX Verified, Certified, Financing and Leasing Available! Good and Bad Credits Welcome!
FINANCING: 9.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)
Our Price Includes:
1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.
Trade-ins are welcome.
Thank you for your interest in our inventory!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
+ taxes & licensing
647-260-0371