PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 5J6YH17967L800133, SC,  MANUAL TRANSMISSION, ALLOY WHEELS, Silver on Black, Titanium Trim, Pwr. Windows, Pwr. Door Locks, Pwr. Mirrors, Air Conditioning, Power Steering with Audio and Cruise Ctrls., Keyless Entry, ABS, VSA (Vehicle Stability Assist), Dual/Side/Cirtain Airbags, CARFAX Verified, Certified, Financing and Leasing Available! Good and Bad Credits Welcome!

FINANCING: 9.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

2007 Honda Element

99,000 KM

$16,900

+ tax & licensing
2007 Honda Element

SC|ALLOYS|MANUAL TRANSMISSION

2007 Honda Element

SC|ALLOYS|MANUAL TRANSMISSION

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

99,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5J6YH17967L800133

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 99,000 KM

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 5J6YH17967L800133, SC,  MANUAL TRANSMISSION, ALLOY WHEELS, Silver on Black, Titanium Trim, Pwr. Windows, Pwr. Door Locks, Pwr. Mirrors, Air Conditioning, Power Steering with Audio and Cruise Ctrls., Keyless Entry, ABS, VSA (Vehicle Stability Assist), Dual/Side/Cirtain Airbags, CARFAX Verified, Certified, Financing and Leasing Available! Good and Bad Credits Welcome!

FINANCING: 9.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

2007 Honda Element